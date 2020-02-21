East Asia Minerals (CVE:EAS) Shares Up 12.5%

East Asia Minerals Corp (CVE:EAS) shares shot up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 94,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

East Asia Minerals Company Profile (CVE:EAS)

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

