Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.04

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.17. Echelon Financial shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 5,818 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 million and a PE ratio of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.05.

Echelon Financial Company Profile (TSE:EFH)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Echelon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echelon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.