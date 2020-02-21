Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 6%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.73, approximately 1,005,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 715,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
EDIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.65.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Editas Medicine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Editas Medicine by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)
Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.
