Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 6%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.73, approximately 1,005,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 715,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Editas Medicine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Editas Medicine by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

