Egretia Price Down 31.9% This Week (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Egretia has a total market cap of $8.03 million and $2.84 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.64 or 0.02980086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00229688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00146001 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX, OKEx, CoinEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.