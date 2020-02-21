Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.57.

NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of -0.83.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,195,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,355,800. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

