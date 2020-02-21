Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ekso Bionics.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.46.

NASDAQ EKSO remained flat at $$0.38 on Friday. 600,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 449,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 608,759 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 534.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares during the period. 29.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

