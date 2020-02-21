Elastos (ELA) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00022037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, CoinEgg and Kucoin. Elastos has a market cap of $38.66 million and $5.31 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.03005924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00230100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00145881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,918,712 coins and its circulating supply is 18,052,230 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

