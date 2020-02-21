Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0013

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a total market cap of $24,408.00 and $4.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.55 or 0.02720234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00097498 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

