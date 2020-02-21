Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. organizes business to business trade shows. The Company operates live events as well as offers other marketing services, including digital media and print publications. It serves sports, technology, jewelry, construction and other sectors primarily in the United States. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EEX. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

EEX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 199,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,391. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $667.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

