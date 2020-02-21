Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.95

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.95 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 16654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 987.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,962.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,708,489 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,579,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $16,168,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after buying an additional 289,599 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 480,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after buying an additional 286,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after buying an additional 215,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

