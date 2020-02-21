Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Emergent Biosolutions updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.94. 1,022,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,461. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $280,265.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,483,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,789,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,708,489 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

