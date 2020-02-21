Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,704. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.41. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64.

WIRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

