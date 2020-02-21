Enerplus Corp (ERF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 16th

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.75.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

