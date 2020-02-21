EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

EnPro Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. EnPro Industries has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

NYSE NPO traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $59.67. 368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Several research firms have commented on NPO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Dividend History for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit