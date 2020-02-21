EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

EnPro Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. EnPro Industries has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

NYSE NPO traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $59.67. 368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Several research firms have commented on NPO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

