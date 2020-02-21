Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Entia Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ERGO) shares traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 20,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Entia Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERGO)

Entia Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products.

