Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers Sells 1,883 Shares

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,220.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Equinix stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $645.07. 2,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,768. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $417.25 and a 1-year high of $654.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $601.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Equinix by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,310,000 after purchasing an additional 370,877 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after buying an additional 151,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

