Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers Sells 1,883 Shares

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,220.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Equinix stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $645.07. 2,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,768. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $417.25 and a 1-year high of $654.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $601.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Equinix by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,310,000 after purchasing an additional 370,877 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after buying an additional 151,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit