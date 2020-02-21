Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 200 Shares

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EQIX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $648.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,768. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $417.25 and a 1-year high of $654.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

