Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Down 5.4%

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.63, 2,317,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,670,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $301.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eros International by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 238,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eros International during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eros International by 113.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,516 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eros International by 77.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Eros International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

