Etherparty Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including ACX, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $299,989.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.34 or 0.02963742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00228284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, ACX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

