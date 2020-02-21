Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Everbridge updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.77–0.75 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.39–0.38 EPS.

EVBG traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,465. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $203,231.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,056.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $2,002,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,677 shares of company stock worth $8,952,719 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

