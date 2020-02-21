Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.64. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

ES stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.07.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit