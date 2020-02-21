Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.64. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

ES stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.07.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

