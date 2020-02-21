Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Down 9.4%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 601,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 745,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.44.
Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.