Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Down 9.4%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 601,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 745,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 417,362 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 186,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.