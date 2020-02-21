Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.37% of Exxon Mobil worth $4,040,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after buying an additional 1,297,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after buying an additional 269,526 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.58. The company has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

