FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.46% of Baidu worth $203,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 21.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 121.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $132.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CICC Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

