FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 164,191 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.35% of Leidos worth $186,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $61.68 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.