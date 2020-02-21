FIL Ltd Has $135.70 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FIL Ltd grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7,560,250.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058,435 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.21% of Target worth $135,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 228,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Target by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Target by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

