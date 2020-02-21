FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,574,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454,946 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 2.77% of Sabre worth $169,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,074,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,112,000 after buying an additional 170,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sabre by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sabre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $4,313,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,393,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,655.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

