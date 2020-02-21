FIL Ltd Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,511 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.11% of Netflix worth $157,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,605,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 335,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,653,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,879 shares of company stock worth $76,084,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $386.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $392.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

