FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 267 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6,644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 97,212 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 480.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 37,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $154.48 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,178 shares of company stock worth $6,771,967. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.