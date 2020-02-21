FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Trifast (LON:TRI)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital lowered shares of Trifast to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Trifast from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price (down from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Trifast in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trifast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 226 ($2.97).

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 159.70 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.42 million and a P/E ratio of 16.13. Trifast has a 12-month low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 185.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 185.74.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

