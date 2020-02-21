First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,970 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 182,410 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $25.49 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.1135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

