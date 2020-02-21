First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.87 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $3,573,239. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

