First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 47,713 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,713 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 389,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 117,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 217,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 214,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124,905 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.