First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,757 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 317,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 221,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.