First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,132 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Royce Value Trust worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 299,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 403,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

