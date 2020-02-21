First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,593.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0871 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.