First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

FCF stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

