First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CFO Sells $639,782.46 in Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,512. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,033,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,619,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

