First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Sells $229,000.00 in Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

