FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get FirstCash alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:FCFS remained flat at $$85.32 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.02. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,346,000 after buying an additional 538,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.