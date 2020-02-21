FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $130.38

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.38 and traded as high as $145.95. FirstService shares last traded at $143.50, with a volume of 55,491 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of -21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$134.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$130.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is -9.12%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

