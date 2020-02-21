Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Five9 from to in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.74.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 648,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,856. Five9 has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -915.63, a P/E/G ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,289,865.65. Insiders have sold a total of 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $13,121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

