Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15 to $0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $89.0 million to $90.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.33 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.83-0.87 EPS.

Shares of FIVN traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 648,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,856. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -915.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Five9 from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.74.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $929,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,418 shares of company stock worth $16,275,896. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

