FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.83. FlexiGroup shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 589,108 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $733.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.95.

FlexiGroup Company Profile (ASX:FXL)

FlexiGroup Limited provides consumer revolving finance, card, leasing, and rental financing services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through six segments: Certegy, AU Cards, Consumer Leasing, Commercial Leasing, NZ Leasing, and NZ Cards. The company offers leasing services to consumers, businesses, and corporations; and interest free finance to enable customers to facilitate purchases at participating retailer's point of sale and online.

