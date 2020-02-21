Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.32. 1,023,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,067. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $55.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

