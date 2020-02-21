Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.34-1.41 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.34 to $1.41 EPS.

NYSE FND traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.