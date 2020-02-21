Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Shares of FND traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,067. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,086,000 after acquiring an additional 299,619 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after acquiring an additional 966,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 118,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

