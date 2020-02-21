Fmr LLC Boosts Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.17% of CME Group worth $1,560,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 110,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,278,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in CME Group by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,045,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in CME Group by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.09.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

