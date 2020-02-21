Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.66% of TransDigm Group worth $1,400,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $634.32 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $421.98 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $628.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total transaction of $9,694,773.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion acquired 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $571.03 per share, for a total transaction of $298,648.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $501,364.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,817 shares of company stock worth $52,905,963 over the last 90 days. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

