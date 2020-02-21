Fmr LLC Buys 7,901,535 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,901,535 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.98% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $1,150,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 799,082 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $709,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $77.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.85%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

